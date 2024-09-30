Helene causes unprecedented flooding and destruction as death toll tops 100

Asheville, North Carolina - At least 100 people have been killed after destructive floods caused by Storm Helene ripped through the US southeast, officials said Monday, with the total number expected to rise amid the total devastation.

Helen devastated Asheville, North Carolina and many other communities in the southeast, with at least 100 people reportedly killed. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Rescue operations sought to find survivors and deliver supplies across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee in areas where torrential rains brought by Helene caused havoc.



Residents face power cuts, supply shortages, blocked roads and broken communication lines in often mountainous terrain.

Donald Trump will on Monday visit Valdosta in Georgia – an epicenter of the flooding destruction, and also a key state in the tight election being held in just five weeks' time.

Trump's Democrat opponent Vice President Kamala Harris canceled campaign events to return to Washington for a briefing on the federal response.

Biden, who has approved federal aid for several states in the wake of the disaster, plans to travel to hard-hit areas this week, "as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations," the White House said Sunday, adding that Harris would do the same.