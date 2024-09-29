Flooded roads and power outages hamper rescue efforts after Hurricane Helene

Miami, Florida - Rescuers battled on Sunday to reach people in need of aid in the southeastern US following devastating storm Helene, with flooded roads, power outages, and other hazards impeding progress, authorities said.

The storm left a swathe of damage across several states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with its high winds and torrential rain leaving some towns looking as if they had been wiped off the map.



"Search and rescue efforts by local, state, and federal responders are ongoing," said Lori Moore-Merrell of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"There's been currently significant road closures due to standing water and hazards that are impeding response efforts, including power restoration, debris clearance, search and rescue, and damage assessment."

At least 64 people were killed across five states, according to a consolidated toll, with more than 2.7 million households without power on Sunday.

Of those who died, 24 were in South Carolina, 17 in Georgia, 11 in Florida, 11 in North Carolina, and one in Virginia, according to local authorities and media tallied by AFP.

There were still three active flash flood emergencies across western North Carolina on Sunday, Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, said, adding that they were due to the risk of dam failures.

The weather was expected to ease in the affected areas by around Tuesday, he said.

Thousands of people continued to seek assistance in shelters run by the American Red Cross, organization official Jennifer Pipa said.