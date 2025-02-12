Historic youth climate case dismissed by California judge

Los Angeles, California - A federal judge in California on Tuesday dismissed a historic climate lawsuit brought by 18 young plaintiffs, even as the Los Angeles area reels in the aftermath of deadly wildfires.

Youth plaintiffs stand outside the federal courthouse before a hearing in the Genesis v. Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, on April 29, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

US District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled to dismiss Genesis B. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, an equal protection lawsuit brought by Our Children's Trust on behalf of 18 young people ranging from ages 8 to 17.

Fitzgerald, a Barack Obama appointee, initially dismissed the case last May but allowed the plaintiffs' legal team to make amendments before rejecting it again this week.

The lawsuit contended the EPA has discriminated against the plaintiffs by allowing life-threatening levels of fossil fuel climate pollution, harming children’s health and welfare.

The notion that children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of human-driven climate change – an argument backed by expert testimony – was brushed aside by Fitzgerald.

"These climate related harms will be experienced relatively equally by all people – both in the United States and around the world – who are alive at the time of their impacts," the judge wrote in his decision.

Julia Olson, chief legal counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a press release: "By dismissing this case, the court is turning a blind eye to the real-world harms youth are enduring right now. Wildfires are ravaging these children’s communities in California, but the court claims that their suffering is too 'indirect' to matter."

"This ruling is nothing short of judicial dereliction in the face of a climate emergency. The court refused to consider that the government’s devaluation of children isn’t just bad policy – it’s a violation of fundamental equal rights."