Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico after devastating Caribbean

Havana, Cuba - Hurricane Beryl reached Mexico's Yucatán peninsula early on Friday, with wind speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour in the popular vacation destination.

After wreaking havoc across the Caribbean, the hurricane made landfall near the coastal resort of Tulum, having just dropped to a category 2 out of 5, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Mexican Weather Service said on Friday.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges are expected near the tourist resorts of Cancún and Tulum, where more than 340,000 vacationers are staying. Pictures from the area showed barricaded shops and houses.

The governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, called on the population and tourists to get to safety, remain calm, and stay away from windows.

Outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also urged caution. "Material things can be repaired," he wrote on the social media platform X, adding: "The most important thing is life."