Mexico braces for arrival of powerful Hurricane Beryl

Tulum, Mexico - Tourist resorts in Mexico steeled Friday for a hit from Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to bring ferocious winds and a dangerous storm surge to the Yucatan Peninsula after slamming Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

People are pictured near a beach in Tulum, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl. © REUTERS

"Conditions to soon deteriorate for the Yucatan Peninsula" with "hurricane-like winds, dangerous storm surge, and damaging waves expected to begin shortly," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned 01:00 AM Friday.



Having restrengthened to a Category 3, Beryl is bearing down on tourist destination Tulum with winds of up to 115 miles an hour and "little change in strength is expected before landfall" on Friday, the NHC said.

The storm has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people.

It is the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to hit the highest Category 5 in July.

In Mexico, schools in the area bracing for a hit were suspended and shelters set up for locals and tourists.

In Cancun, a two-hour drive from Tulum, people have been stocking up on food and other essentials for days and hotels have boarded up their windows. Around 100 domestic and international flights scheduled between Thursday and Friday have been canceled at Cancun airport, the main hub in the Mexican Caribbean.

Beryl is expected to hit the Yucatan Peninsula, emerge over the Gulf of Mexico, then arrive in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which borders the US.

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from hotels along Mexico's coastline while some were still attempting to take buses out of the impact zone. However, some were still enjoying a sunny day at the beach before taking shelter in their hotels.

"They cancelled our flight and we had to pay for two extra nights," said Virginia Rebollar, a Mexican tourist who traveled with three family members to Tulum.

"We have some fear, but we are convinced that people are prepared and know what to do," Rebollar said.