Key climate reports show unprecedented level of melting ice

Two core climate reports released on Thursday showed that ice is melting at an unprecedented level worldwide, from the Alps to Antarctica.

New reports indicate more glacier ice melted last year than ever previously recorded. © Unsplash/li_anlim

More glacier ice melted in Europe's Alps last year than ever previously recorded, the EU's climate monitoring agency said on Thursday.

The glaciers lost more than 5 cubic kilometers of ice, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

If this mass of ice were pressed into a cube, the agency said, the edges would be about five and a half times the height of the Eiffel Tower.

The European Space Agency (ESA) meanwhile reported on the same day that the rate of ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica has increased fivefold since the 1990s.

According to the report, about 7,560 billion tons of ice have been lost in the glacial regions over the past three decades as a result of rapidly worsening climate change.

The agency also provided a visual aid, explaining that this can be imagined as one big block of ice with a length of about 12.4 miles. The study, funded by US space agency NASA, records ice loss using satellite imagery. The melting ice has caused sea levels to rise by 21 millimeters since 1992, said ESA.

While the melting of polar ice was responsible for about 5.6% of the sea level rise at the beginning of the 1990s, it now accounts for a good quarter of the rise, it said.

By far the most ice of all recorded ice loss melted in the last seven years, said ESA.