Perseids meteor shower: How to watch the biggest shooting stars and fireballs

Are you ready to watch the largest meteor shower of the year? The Perseids peak is just around the corner.

The best time to catch a glimpse of the beautiful sights of the Perseids is in the early morning hours, when the meteor shower. © 123RF/benschaefer2003

At its peak, the Perseids meteor shower boasts some 50 to 100 meteors per hour, and is one of the most impressive phenomenons in the sky. In 2023, the meteor shower will peak between August 11 and 13.

The night of August 12 is the best time to try and catch a glimpse!

This shower is known for its speedy meteors that "leave long wakes of color and light behind them as they streak through our planet's atmosphere," according to NASA.

What looks like shooting stars are really particles released from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The Perseids are also famous for their fireballs.

"Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak" and are "brighter" than most, according to NASA.



The annual event can be seen around the world, and gets its name from the constellation Perseus, because that's where its shooting stars appear to hail from in the sky. It's an apt name for the largest meteor shower of the year, as Perseus was the Greek hero who beheaded Medusa.

This year, the peak coincides with a waning crescent moon, meaning catching a glimpse will be easy.