Scientists warn of ecological collapse after record temperature spikes in Antarctica

Antarctica - After researchers on the east Antarctic plateau documented a record temperature jump on March 18, 2022, warning bells are being sounded about an impending ecological catastrophe.

Penguins are not the only species to be threatened by the impacts of climate change. © Unsplash/Derek Oyen

The Observer has revealed that on March 18, 2022, scientists at the Concordia research station in Antarctica measured the largest temperature jump ever recorded on Earth.

According to measurements made by polar researchers, the region experienced a temperature rise of 101°F above the region's seasonal average.

The figure set a new world record, and has frightened researchers like Michael Meredith, science leader at the British Antarctic Survey, who told the Observer that it was "simply mind-boggling."

"In sub-zero temperatures such a massive leap is tolerable but if we had a 40°C rise in the UK now that would take temperatures for a spring day to over 50°C – and that would be deadly for the population."