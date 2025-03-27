Shocking mass bleaching event destroys Australian reefs

Ningaloo, Australia - A mass bleaching event has been recorded off the Western Australian coast, devastating local ecosystems as a similar event takes a wrecking ball to the iconic Great Barrier Reef.

A mass bleaching event has devastated a beloved coral reef of the Western Australian coast. © AFP/Violeta J Brosig/Minderoo Foundation

For the first time in known history, Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and the Western Australian Ningaloo Reef have been simultaneously hit with heat stress, causing multiple mass bleaching events.

The GBR and Ningaloo reef systems are located on opposite sides of the Australian continent, the former on the east and the latter on the west, making simultaneous bleaching an otherwise unheard-of event.

Coral reef ecosystems are extremely sensitive, and an increase of less than 1 degree Celsius (approximately 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) can, in a matter of days, result in a mass bleaching event.

In this case, a mass of warm water has moved and settled over both reefs and stayed there for multiple weeks. For the GBR, it is likely fueled by the gradual end of the La Niña cycle as the Western Pacific heads towards an El Niño warm phase.

"Warm oceans have just cooked the corals this year," ocean scientist Kate Quigley told the AFP. "It wouldn't be amiss to throw in the word 'unprecedented.'"

"It has gone deep, it's not just the top of the reef that is bleaching. Many different species of coral are bleaching."