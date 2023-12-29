Surf's up: Big waves pound the West Coast as forecasters issue warnings

Ventura, California - Huge surf is battering the US West Coast, with rogue waves already sweeping away pedestrians and vehicles and inundating a hotel, and forecasters warning of more danger ahead for beach communities.

Large waves break near the beach in Ventura, California, on December 28, 2023. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rollers as high as 30 feet were expected to lash parts of California and Oregon as a powerful storm capped a year of wild – and often wet – weather for the region.



Just north of Los Angeles, Ventura County took a walloping on Thursday, with several people hurt.

Video footage showed the dramatic moment a rogue wave overtopped a sea wall in Ventura city, knocking several bystanders off their feet and sending others scurrying for safety.

"Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals," Ventura County Fire wrote on social media.

The Los Angeles Times reported the nearby Inn on the Beach boutique hotel was inundated with two feet of water, with the waves smashing glass and tossing furniture around.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "extremely dangerous conditions," and noted that "powerful waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures."

Forecasters said high surf was anticipated all along the coast, with some flooding possible through Saturday evening.

"Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways," the NWS said.