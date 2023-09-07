Two Texas fracking billionaires reportedly pour fortunes into climate-crisis denialism

Cisco, Texas - Two Texas brothers who made billions from oil and gas fracking are coming under scrutiny for contributions to rightwing media fueling climate -crisis denialism.

Farris Wilks (r.) and his brother Dan Wilks (l.) – two Texas billionaires who have given millions to conservative candidates and causes – laugh with their sister Beth Maynard. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Farris and Dan Wilks have sent major contributions to a wide array of conservative media and politicians – all funded through wealth they generated from fossil fuel extraction.

The Wilks brothers, who live in Cisco, Texas, founded the hydraulic fracturing company Frac Tech in 2002 and went on to become billionaires.

Over the years, the two have used their fortunes to dole out millions to evangelical and rightwing groups and candidates.

The funds were distributed by the Thirteen Foundation, controlled by Farris and his wife, and the Heavenly Fathers Foundation, controlled by Dan and his wife, the Guardian reported.