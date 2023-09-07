Two Texas fracking billionaires reportedly pour fortunes into climate-crisis denialism
Cisco, Texas - Two Texas brothers who made billions from oil and gas fracking are coming under scrutiny for contributions to rightwing media fueling climate-crisis denialism.
Farris and Dan Wilks have sent major contributions to a wide array of conservative media and politicians – all funded through wealth they generated from fossil fuel extraction.
The Wilks brothers, who live in Cisco, Texas, founded the hydraulic fracturing company Frac Tech in 2002 and went on to become billionaires.
Over the years, the two have used their fortunes to dole out millions to evangelical and rightwing groups and candidates.
The funds were distributed by the Thirteen Foundation, controlled by Farris and his wife, and the Heavenly Fathers Foundation, controlled by Dan and his wife, the Guardian reported.
Wilks brothers' fortunes funneled into conservative causes
Some of the beneficiaries of the Wilks brothers' dirty money include Senator Ted Cruz, whose 2016 run for president got a boost from a $15-million contribution to a super PAC supporting his campaign.
The Christian nationalist brothers have also donated to Defend Texas Liberty, which has given millions to supporting Texas' Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, an ally of Ken Paxton who will be presiding over the suspended AG's impeachment trial beginning this week.
On top of that, the Wilks brothers have contributed millions to rightwing media outlets The Daily Wire and PragerU, which push conservative agendas including climate crisis denialism.
PragerU's unaccredited "edutainment" materials, known for depicting a whitewashed version of history, have already been approved for use in Florida classrooms. Efforts are reportedly underway to bring them to Texas as well.
Wilks brothers money has also gone to supporting candidates and causes that are anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ+.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network