Ken Paxton: What to know about the suspended Texas AG's impeachment trial

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Austin, Texas - Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment proceedings begin this week. Here's everything you need to know about the Lone Star State's trial of the century.

Texas' suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing an impeachment trial on accusations of corruption, misuse of public funds, unfitness for office, and obstruction of justice. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP This Tuesday, the impeachment trial for beleaguered Attorney General Ken Paxton will kick off in the Texas Senate. The 60-year-old has been the attorney general of the Lone Star State since January 2015, serving all three of his terms under GOP Governor Greg Abbott. A far-right Republican and ally of Donald Trump, Paxton's stint in office has been plagued by scandals. Here's a quick rundown of his many controversies.

Why is Ken Paxton facing impeachment?

Paxton remains under indictment on securities fraud charges stemming from activities prior to his election. He is also under federal investigation for allegedly taking bribes and abusing his office. The shady behavior extended to his private life, which he didn't succeed in keeping very... private. He publicly admitted cheating on his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, in 2018. Despite committing to Texans to do better, he allegedly carried on an extramarital affair, pressured his staff to protect the woman, and had real-estate developer and donor Nate Paul give her a job. In 2020, staffers sounded the alarm over Paxton's abuse of power and were subsequently fired. The AG paid out $3.3 million to end their wrongful dismissal lawsuits earlier this year, sparking an investigation which marked the beginning of his downfall. Paxton was suspended on May 27 following his impeachment by the Republican-majority Texas House of Representatives in a 121-23 vote.

Who is for and against Ken Paxton?

Ken Paxton is facing possible removal from office if convicted of any one of his 20 articles of impeachment. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP With all eyes on the Texas Senate, battle lines are being drawn between Trump-aligned Republicans backing Paxton and more moderate members of the party who have condemned the AG's actions, setting the stage for a tense trial. State Senator Angela Paxton will have to sit by as her husband's dirty laundry is aired before the entire country, but she will not get to vote on his ultimate fate or sit in on any closed-door deliberations. Paxton has more allies in the state Senate than in the House, but all it will take to remove him from office is one conviction on one of his 20 articles of impeachment, ranging from corruption, to misuse of public funds, unfitness for office, and obstruction of justice.

How many votes are needed to convict Ken Paxton?

A conviction on one of the charges would require 21 of the eligible 30 state senators to vote in favor, likely meaning that at least nine Republicans would have to join all 12 Democrats. The Senate would then have to hold a separate vote to permanently bar Paxton from state office.