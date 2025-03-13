Astronauts stuck on ISS face latest delay after last-minute call-off by NASA and SpaceX

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The return mission for two astronauts stuck in space has been hit with another delay, NASA said Wednesday, as a joint operation with SpaceX was canceled.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been stranded on the ISS for months, will have to wait an extra few days until their return mission arrives. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The two crew members of the Starliner, astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams, have now been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June, although they were only supposed bto beon board for one week.

NASA and SpaceX called off Wednesday's launch attempt of the agency's Crew-10 mission to the ISS due to a last-minute technical issue.

The space agency said the new launch window would be Friday at 7:03 PM ET at the earliest, as Thursday was waved off "due to high winds and precipitation forecasted in the flight path of Dragon."

Crew-10, including NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, are set to replace the Crew-9 mission once they arrive at the ISS.

NASA said Crew-9, with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Williams, and Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, were now set to depart the space station no earlier than March 19, pending weather off the coast of Florida.