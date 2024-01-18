Crippled spaceship set for fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere

Washington DC - A crippled American spaceship is set to burn up in the atmosphere over a remote region of the South Pacific on Thursday, bringing a fiery end to its failed mission to land on the Moon.

A crippled American spaceship is set to burn up in the atmosphere over a remote region of the South Pacific on Thursday, bringing a fiery end to its failed mission to land on the Moon. © Screenshot/X/@astrobotic

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander was launched on January 8 under an experimental new partnership between NASA and private industry intended to reduce costs for American taxpayers and seed a lunar economy.



But it experienced an explosion shortly after separating from its rocket and has been leaking fuel ever since – making it impossible to reach its destination.

"Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled reentry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific," the Pittsburgh-based company said in an update Wednesday night, providing coordinates a few hundred miles south of Fiji, though there is a wide margin of error.

Reentry is expected to occur around mid-morning on Friday in the local time zone.

Astrobotic added it intentionally executed a series of small engine burns to position the boxy, golf cart-sized robot over open water and thus "minimize the risk of debris reaching land."

Peregrine remained stable and responsive as of Thursday and the company said it was in touch with relevant governments to keep them updated on the craft's planned trajectory.

Astrobotic also tweeted a photograph taken by the spaceship on its final day, revealing the Earth's crescent as Peregrine positioned itself between the Sun and our planet.

