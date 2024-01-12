Doomed lunar lander's space odyssey continues – for now

Washington DC - A private US lunar lander that's been hemorrhaging fuel in space since an onboard explosion at the start of its journey is somehow still chugging along, snapping selfies and running science instruments as it continues its journey.

Is Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander the little spaceship that could? © Screenshot/X/@astrobotic

Is it the little spaceship that could?



Though Astrobotic, the company that built the Peregrine robot, has said a controlled touchdown on the Moon is no longer possible, it hasn't ruled out a so-called "hard landing" or crash – a prospect that has space watchers gripped.



"Peregrine has now been operating in space for more than 4 days," Astrobotic said in its latest update posted to X on Friday, adding that it remained "stable and operational."

The rate of fuel loss has steadily diminished as the pressure inside its tank drops, meaning the company has been able to extend the spacecraft's life far longer than it initially thought possible.

Meanwhile, the US, German, and Mexican space agencies have still been able to power the scientific instruments they wanted to run on the Moon.

"Measurements and operations of the NASA-provided science instruments on board will provide valuable experience, technical knowledge, and scientific data to future CLPS lunar deliveries," said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services is the experimental NASA program under which the space agency paid Astrobotic more than $100 million to ship its hardware of Peregrine, as part of a strategy to seed a commercial lunar economy and reduce its own overheads.

Astrobotic is the third private entity to have failed in a soft landing, following an Israeli nonprofit and a Japanese company.