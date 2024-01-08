First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century blasted off early Monday – but this time, private industry is leading the charge.

Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan rocket launches on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 8, 2024.

A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 AM for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander.

"Successful #VulcanRocket staging, ignition," ULA said on X, formerly Twitter, following the launch.

Eric Monda, ULA's strategic planning director, described the launch as "spot on."

"It was so cool. I ran outside to watch the launch," he said on NASA's live stream.

If all goes to plan, Peregrine will touch down on a mid-latitude region of the Moon called Sinus Viscositatis, or Bay of Stickiness, on February 23.

"Leading America back to the surface of the Moon for the first time since Apollo is a momentous honor," Astrobotic's CEO John Thornton said ahead of the launch.

Until now, a soft landing on Earth's nearest celestial neighbor has only been accomplished by a handful of national space agencies: the Soviet Union was first, in 1966, followed by the United States, which is still the only country to put people on the Moon.

China has successfully landed three times over the past decade, while India was the most recent to achieve the feat on its second attempt, last year.

Now, the United States is turning to the commercial sector to stimulate a broader lunar economy and ship its own hardware at a fraction of the cost, under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.