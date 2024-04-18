NASA chief accuses China of covering up "military program" and warns of new space race

Washington DC - NASA's chief on Wednesday accused China of using civilian programs to hide military objectives in space and warned that the US is "in a race."

NASA chief Bill Nelson claimed China is using its space program to cover up military objectives amid a new space race. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

"China has made extraordinary strides [in space] especially in the last 10 years, but they are very, very secretive," Bill Nelson told the appropriations committee of the US House of Representatives as he testified on the US space agency's 2025 budget request.



"We believe that a lot of their so-called civilian space program is a military program. And I think, in effect, we are in a race."

Nelson also stressed that it was "incumbent on us" to get to the moon first as he warned: "My concern is if China got there first and suddenly said 'ok this is our territory you stay out'."

Though he did not think the US was going to lose its "global edge" in space, he recognized that "China is really throwing a lot of money at it and they've got a lot of room in their budget to grow."

"I think that we just better not let down our guard," Nelson added.