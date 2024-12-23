NASA solar probe to traverse "uncharted territory" in closest-ever pass of Sun

NASA 's pioneering Parker Solar Probe is poised to make its closest-ever approach of the Sun on Christmas Eve, a record-setting 3.8 million miles from the surface.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to make its closest-ever approach of the Sun on Christmas Eve 2024 (stock image). © 123RF/vectorfusionart

Launched in August 2018, the spaceship is on a seven-year mission to deepen scientific understanding of our star and help forecast space-weather events that can affect life on Earth.

Its closest approach to date will happen on Tuesday, December 24, at 6:53 AM.

If the distance between Earth and the Sun is the equivalent to the length of an American football field, the spacecraft would be about four yards from the end zone at that point.

"This is one example of NASA's bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer longstanding questions about our universe," said Arik Posner, Parker Solar Probe program scientist, in a statement.

"We can't wait to receive that first status update from the spacecraft and start receiving the science data in the coming weeks."