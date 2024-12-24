NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes history with successful Sun flyby!

NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history Tuesday, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures of more than 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit.

NASA released a visual representation of the Parker Solar Probe's historic flight, which brought it closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft. © NASA SVS

Tuesday’s historic flyby should have occurred at precisely 6:53 AM, although mission scientists will have to wait until Friday for confirmation as they lose contact with the craft for several days due to its proximity to the Sun.

If the distance between Earth and the Sun is the equivalent to the length of a football field, the spacecraft should have been about four yards from the end zone at the moment of closest approach – known as perihelion.

"This is one example of NASA's bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer longstanding questions about our universe," Parker Solar Probe program scientist Arik Posner said in a statement on Monday.

"We can't wait to receive that first status update from the spacecraft and start receiving the science data in the coming weeks."