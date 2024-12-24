NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes history with successful Sun flyby!
NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history Tuesday, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures of more than 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tuesday’s historic flyby should have occurred at precisely 6:53 AM, although mission scientists will have to wait until Friday for confirmation as they lose contact with the craft for several days due to its proximity to the Sun.
If the distance between Earth and the Sun is the equivalent to the length of a football field, the spacecraft should have been about four yards from the end zone at the moment of closest approach – known as perihelion.
"This is one example of NASA's bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer longstanding questions about our universe," Parker Solar Probe program scientist Arik Posner said in a statement on Monday.
"We can't wait to receive that first status update from the spacecraft and start receiving the science data in the coming weeks."
NASA aims to unlock secrets of the Sun
Launched in August 2018, the spaceship is on a seven-year mission to deepen scientific understanding of our star and help forecast space-weather events that can affect life on Earth.
By venturing into these extreme conditions, Parker has been helping scientists tackle some of the Sun's biggest mysteries: how the solar wind originates, why the corona is hotter than the surface below, and how coronal mass ejections – massive clouds of plasma that hurl through space – are formed.
The Christmas Eve flyby is the first of three record-setting close passes, with the next two scheduled for March 22 and June 19 next year expected to bring the probe back to a similarly close distance from the Sun.
Cover photo: NASA SVS