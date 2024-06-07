SpaceX celebrates historic milestone after Starship success!

Hawthorne, California - SpaceX 's massive Starship rocket achieved its first ever splashdown during a test flight Thursday, in a major milestone for the prototype system that may one day send humans to Mars.

SpaceX's Starship rocket successfully reentered the Earth's atmosphere after its test flight on Thursday, in a major milestone for space travel. © via REUTERS

Scraps of fiery debris came flying off the spaceship as it descended over the Indian Ocean northwest of Australia, dramatic video from an onboard camera showed, but it ultimately held together and survived atmospheric reentry.



"Despite loss of many tiles and a damaged flap, Starship made it all the way to a soft landing in the ocean!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X.

"Today was a great day for humanity's future as a spacefaring civilization!" he added.

The most powerful rocket ever built blasted off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at 7:50 AM local time, before soaring to space and coasting halfway across the globe, for a journey that lasted around an hour and six minutes.

With its fully reusable design, Starship is essential to fulfilling Musk's dream of colonizing the Red Planet and making humankind a multi-planetary species.

NASA meanwhile has contracted a modified version of Starship to act as the final vehicle that will take astronauts down to the surface of the Moon under the Artemis program later this decade.