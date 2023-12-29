SpaceX launches secretive US military spacecraft on research mission

Cape Canaveral, Florida - SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket blasted back into space on Thursday night to ferry the US military's secretive X-37B drone to a research mission.

The US military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane lifts off on its seventh mission to orbit, the vehicle's first launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © REUTERS

After weeks of delays, the rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:07 PM Eastern Time in a liftoff live-streamed on SpaceX's website.



It is unclear where exactly the uncrewed and autonomously operating spacecraft is headed on its seventh mission.

The Pentagon has released little information about the space drone and its mission, which was initially scheduled for December 7, and SpaceX only cited the Pentagon's mission code name – USSF-52 – in its statement on the launch.

"Falcon Heavy launched the USSF-52 mission to orbit from Launch Complex 39A," SpaceX said.

Earlier, the Pentagon had said the X-37B's seventh mission would entail "multiple cutting-edge experiments."

"These tests include operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA," the US Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office said in a statement last month.