SpaceX plans first manned mission over Earth's poles with help of crypto entrepreneur

Washington DC - SpaceX is aiming to break new barriers in polar exploration with the first manned space mission over the Earth's poles – a private flight commanded by a crypto entrepreneur later this year, the company said Tuesday.

The mission, dubbed "Fram2" after a 19th-century polar expedition schooner, is due to last between three to five days and was purchased by Chun Wang, a wealthy bitcoin pioneer who founded f2pool and stake fish, for an undisclosed amount.

He will be joined by three polar experts: Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar adventurer Eric Philips.

It is the latest foray by the aerospace industry into private space tourism, growing fast in the US in recent years.

"From mission proposal, planning, trajectory design, to crew selection, everything has been done by the customer," Wang, reportedly born and raised in China but now a Maltese citizen, said in a post on X.

"A new chapter in space exploration is unfolding before our eyes," he said.

Satellites have flown over the poles, but due to the Earth's rotation, reaching them can take more power, while radiation can also be an issue, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told AFP.

"To date, the highest inclination achieved by human spaceflight has been the Soviet Vostok 6 mission, at 65°," according to the mission website.