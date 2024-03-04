SpaceX launches new crew to International Space Station

Cape Canaveral, Florida - Three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off Sunday night from Florida for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the International Space Station at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © REUTERS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:53 PM from the Kennedy Space Center, lighting up the night sky with a long, bright plume of orange flame.



Just minutes after the launch, as the rocket soared over the Atlantic, it was moving at a speed of 6,000 miles per hour, NASA TV commentators said.

It took about nine minutes for the capsule to settle into orbit as it prepared to dock with the ISS and relieve four other crew members.

A first attempt to launch the mission Saturday was scrubbed due to high winds.

Endeavour, the capsule that carried the three men and one woman into orbit, has already been launched four times by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The company has been providing astronaut launch services for NASA since 2020 under the space agency's Commercial Crew Program, with rival contractor Boeing yet to finish its certification.