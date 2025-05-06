FAA hands SpaceX win over environmental groups with major approval

Houston, Texas - Elon Musk 's SpaceX on Tuesday received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to increase the number of annual Starship rocket launches from five to 25 at its Texas base, marking a major boost for the company's ambitions.

Following a multi-year environmental review, the FAA concluded that the expanded cadence of launches and landings would not significantly affect the environment, overruling objections from conservation groups who warned the move could endanger species such as sea turtles and shorebirds.

Musk's massive campaign donations and close ties to President Donald Trump have raised concerns over possible conflicts of interest, particularly given the influence of the Department of Government Efficiency – an entity Musk led – which exerts significant sway over federal agencies.

"The purpose of SpaceX's proposed action is to provide greater mission capability to NASA and the Department of Defense," the FAA said in its finding.

"SpaceX's activities would continue to fulfill the US expectation that increased capabilities and reduced space transportation costs will enhance exploration (including within the Artemis and Human Landing System programs), support US national security, and make space access more affordable."

The agency reviewed SpaceX's application across multiple criteria, including air quality, noise pollution, and impacts on historic buildings, as well as biological effects at the company's Starbase facility in southern Texas.

A couple weeks after winning the election, Trump visited the facility built by Musk, the world's richest person, who donated more than $270 million to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

That facility officially became Starbase City on Saturday, following an election involving 283 eligible voters – most of whom were SpaceX employees or connected to the company.