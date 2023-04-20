SpaceX to make second launch attempt for test of largest rocket system

Brownsville, Texas - The largest rocket system in space history is scheduled to lift off from Earth for the first time at the second attempt on Thursday.

SpaceX Starship's full stack is seen on its launchpad near Brownsville, Texas. © SpaceX/Handout via REUTERS

The Starship of tech billionaire Elon Musk's private space company SpaceX should have taken off for a first short test flight from Brownsville in the state of Texas on Monday.

However, that was delayed shortly before the planned launch due to a problem with a valve.

The Starship rocket system – consisting of the 226-foot-long Super Heavy booster and the approximately 164-foot-long upper stage, which is also called Starship – is intended to enable manned missions to the moon and Mars in the future.

The system is designed so that the spacecraft and rocket can be reused after returning to Earth.