SpaceX's attempted launch of first-ever civilian spacewalk mission suffers setback

Merritt Island, Florida - SpaceX on Tuesday again postponed its attempt at launching an orbital expedition featuring an all-civilian crew that is aiming to carry out the first-ever space walk by private citizens.

SpaceX was forced to postpone the launch of a mission aiming at a first-ever all-civilian spacewalk due to "unfavorable" weather conditions. © REUTERS

The Polaris Dawn mission, organized by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, had been set to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a four-hour window early Wednesday.



But SpaceX announced on X it was pushing back the launch plans "due to unfavorable weather forecasted in Dragon's splashdown areas off the coast of Florida."

An earlier attempt on Tuesday was scrapped due to a helium leak on a line connecting the tower to the rocket.

Riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is set to reach a peak altitude of 870 miles – higher than any crewed mission in more than half a century, since the Apollo era.

Mission commander Isaacman will guide his four-member team through the mission's centerpiece: the first-ever spacewalk carried out by non-professional astronauts, equipped with sleek, newly developed SpaceX extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.

Rounding out the team are mission pilot Scott Poteet, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, together with mission specialists and lead space operations engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

The quartet underwent more than two years of training in preparation for the landmark mission, logging hundreds of hours on simulators as well as skydiving, centrifuge training, scuba diving, and summiting an Ecuadoran volcano.