Choctaw County, Oklahoma - What should you do when the sun is blocked out by the moon on April 8? The Choctaw Nation suggests you make a lot of noise!

The Choctaw Nation suggests celebrating the 2024 total solar eclipse by making lots of noise to keep away a mischievous black squirrel named Fvni Lusa. © The Choctaw Nation/ Loud Cloud Animation Studio

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies over 13 states across the US, including southeast Oklahoma's Choctaw County, where the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) is located.

The CNO is the third-largest Indian nation in the US and the second-largest Native American reservation, with over 225,000 tribal members.

Dawn Standridge, a Choctaw tribe member and a Cultural Research Associate at the Wheelock Academy Historic Site, explained in a video that organizers of the CNO's viewing events would like attendees to bring noisemakers to participate in the cultural activity.

Making noise is a must, according to a story told by Horatio Cushman, who lived amongst the Choctaw in the 1800s.

Per the tale, the celestial phenomenon is caused by a mischievous black squirrel named Fvni Lusa, who also happens to be the tribe's mascot.

"One of the things he likes to do is eat," Standridge explained and added, "So what the Choctaws saw when the sun was starting to disappear when it was starting to get dark and stuff, and they said Fvni Lusa is eating the sun."