2023 Met Gala: Athlete attendees rise to the occasion

New York, New York - Met Gala Monday brought out the sports world's most fashionable athletes who certainly didn't disappoint!

From NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (l) to NFL's Stefon Diggs (c), these are the best looks from today's most beloved athletes at this year's Met Gala. © Collage: THEO WARGO & Mike Coppola & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A host of elite athletes from around the sports world strutted upon the streets of New York City on Monday to celebrate the world of fashion and don extravagant looks at the 2023 Met Gala.

With the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Monday's red carpet served as a platform for out-of-the-box creatives - from designers to guests - to show off their uniqueness.

Needless to say, the event's co-chairs, including tennis superstar Roger Federer and permanent co-chair Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, made it a Monday night to remember for all who attended.

From NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, these are the best looks from sports most beloved athletes at this year's Met Gala!