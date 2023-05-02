2023 Met Gala: Athlete attendees rise to the occasion
New York, New York - Met Gala Monday brought out the sports world's most fashionable athletes who certainly didn't disappoint!
A host of elite athletes from around the sports world strutted upon the streets of New York City on Monday to celebrate the world of fashion and don extravagant looks at the 2023 Met Gala.
With the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Monday's red carpet served as a platform for out-of-the-box creatives - from designers to guests - to show off their uniqueness.
Needless to say, the event's co-chairs, including tennis superstar Roger Federer and permanent co-chair Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, made it a Monday night to remember for all who attended.
From NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, these are the best looks from sports most beloved athletes at this year's Met Gala!
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stuns in Thom Browne
Hands down, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best-dressed athlete on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
The NBA star wore a custom Thom Browne oversized cardigan coat in white grosgrain ribbon tweed complimented by a black and white pouf tweed cardigan jacket and a calf-length cardigan tweed skirt.
Shai completed his look with a silk faille tipping worn over tuxedo trousers and exaggerated pearls that served as the perfect Lagerfeld touch!
Stefon Diggs wows in Tommy Hilfiger
Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld, Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs sported a custom Tommy Hilfiger look that made big headlines over the internet.
Diggs's custom look was a black and white bouclé tweed suit with silks accents on the lapel, wrist, and pockets on the jacket as well as stripes on the pants.
The suit also included the signature Tommy Hilfiger red stitching throughout the look, a pearl brooch, and pearl pant chains.
Damn, Daniel (Ricciardo)!
Racecar driver Daniel Ricciardo was the F1 crossover we didn't see coming!
Like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ricciardo also wore Thom Browne, turning many heads on Monday.
The acclaimed driver wore a black grosgrain ribbon tweed suit, a grosgrain tipping, and a black bowtie. On his feet, he strutted black brogue platform shoes.
With so many iconic looks from the sports world's top athletes, which look was your favorite?
Cover photo: Collage: THEO WARGO & Mike Coppola & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP