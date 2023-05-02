Serena Williams makes bombshell baby announcement at Met Gala

New York, New York - Tennis superstar Serena Williams revealed she is pregnant with her second child at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday evening.

The sporting world champion debuted her baby bump on the event's carpet, telling Vogue: "There's three of us here."



"I'm good, I'm really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I'm not hiding but... yeah," she said.

She wore a monochromatic outfit with Art Deco-inspired detailing on the skirt, with multiple strings of pearls around her neck and a layered pearl headband.

Williams was wearing Gucci, as was her husband Alexis Ohanian, who wore a classic black tuxedo.

The 23-time grand-slam champion retired from tennis last year, saying the motivation behind the decision was the desire to have a second child, and that she was trying for another baby during her absence from tennis for a year until Wimbledon in 2022. Since then, though, she has hinted at a possible U-turn.

Williams first child, Alexis Olympia, was born September 2017.