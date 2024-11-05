76ers star Joel Embiid hit with NBA suspension for shoving journalist

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay for shoving a journalist, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended for three games without pay for shoving a journalist, the NBA announced on Tuesday. © MITCHELL LEFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The incident occurred between the Cameroon-born big man and a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who recently wrote a commentary critical of the player which referenced Embiid's son and late brother.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement.

"While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

The league said Embiid's suspension would begin with the next regular-season game "for which he is eligible and able to play."

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player who also played on the US' gold medal-winning Olympic squad this year, has missed all six of Philadelphia's games so far this season for management of his surgically repaired left knee.