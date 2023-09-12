Aaron Rodgers suffers devastating injury in epic Jets overtime win

New York, New York - After four months of intense buildup, Aaron Rodgers' first game with the New York Jets lasted all of four snaps – which is exactly what happened to the quarterback 's Achilles tendon.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just minutes into his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rodgers did not return to Monday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a tear in his left foot on the Jets' opening series, a sudden and stunning ending to one of the most anticipated player debuts with a new team in recent memory.



Rodgers was injured when sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd on New York's official third play from scrimmage. The four-time NFL MVP briefly remained on the turf holding his lower left leg before being helped to the sideline, then was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

The Jets initially announced Rodgers was questionable to return before ruling him out midway through the second quarter.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers, whose only pass of the night landed incomplete, but that didn't stop the Jets from rallying to a stunning overtime victory over the Bills, 22-16, with rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson the hero.