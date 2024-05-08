Bryce James hilariously pranks mom Savannah in viral podcast moment

Los Angeles, California - Bryce James unleashed his inner trickster on his mom this week, and the results were nothing short of hilarious!

Bryce James (r.) tapped into his mischievous side this week during a segment on his mom's podcast, Everybody's Crazy. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj / Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a segment on her podcast, Everybody's Crazy, Bryce pulled off a voice-altering prank that sent waves of laughter through the audience.



Using his best "undercover" persona, Bryce adopted the alias of Daryl from Atlanta, claiming to be a 17-year-old who rants, raves, and pounds the desk while gaming – much to his mom's dismay.

He playfully inquired whether his gaming outbursts were over the top.

Savannah, blissfully unaware that she was talking to her own son, went on to share her take on the situation.

She explains that her "cuss on the court" rule apparently extends to video games, too. Savannah chuckled about the colorful language that drifted through the walls, a sign that the rule was being put to good use.

But just when she least expected it, Bryce revealed his true identity! His mom's jaw practically hit the floor as she realized she'd been talking to her own prankster-in-chief.