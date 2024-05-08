Bryce James hilariously pranks mom Savannah in viral podcast moment
Los Angeles, California - Bryce James unleashed his inner trickster on his mom this week, and the results were nothing short of hilarious!
During a segment on her podcast, Everybody's Crazy, Bryce pulled off a voice-altering prank that sent waves of laughter through the audience.
Using his best "undercover" persona, Bryce adopted the alias of Daryl from Atlanta, claiming to be a 17-year-old who rants, raves, and pounds the desk while gaming – much to his mom's dismay.
He playfully inquired whether his gaming outbursts were over the top.
Savannah, blissfully unaware that she was talking to her own son, went on to share her take on the situation.
She explains that her "cuss on the court" rule apparently extends to video games, too. Savannah chuckled about the colorful language that drifted through the walls, a sign that the rule was being put to good use.
But just when she least expected it, Bryce revealed his true identity! His mom's jaw practically hit the floor as she realized she'd been talking to her own prankster-in-chief.
Bryce James' epic prank gets fans laughing online
Bryce James' prank call to his mom sent fans into a frenzy!
The 16-year-old hooper's antics had the internet buzzing with laughter, and reactions poured in from all corners of social media.
"She got nanny's raising her kids. My mom would know my voice right off the bat," one fan joked.
"Bryce new name is Darrel from Atlanta now," another added.
"I love how the whole family is so engaged with her pod," another fan tweeted.
Bryce James might be a trickster with his mom, but on the court, he is no joke with moves like his legendary father, LeBron. Recently, he went on a visit to Ohio State, a potential top pick for his list of NCAA hoops programs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / mrs_savannahrj / Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP