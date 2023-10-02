Bryce James set to make first college visit at a LeBron James favorite

Columbus, Ohio - Bryce James, t he youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James , is set to make a big college visit this weekend to one of King James' favorite universities.

Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA legend LeBron James, is set to make a big college visit this weekend to one of LeBron's favorite universities, Ohio State. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / _justbryce

Bryce is set to take an unofficial visit to The Ohio State University, per the Columbus Dispatch.



"The #Buckeyes will host Bryce James, LeBron's son, on an unofficial visit this weekend, I've learned," Dispatch's Adam Jardy tweeted.

The four-star high school wing will be joined by fellow four-star guard Dezhon Hall.

Bryce seemed to confirm the news by resharing posts from Hall and various media outlets on the Ohio State visit on his Instagram story.

Bryce's older brother, Bronny James, is a freshman at USC, committing to the Trojans over the likes of Ohio State and Oregon.

Bryce James is likely a long way out from making a commitment decision, though it appears that the Buckeyes will be in play.