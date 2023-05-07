Bronny James makes historic commitment as LeBron reacts to decision!
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is staying home!
One of the most-followed, yet secretive college basketball recruiting journeys in recent memory is over.
After months of speculation, Bronny announced Saturday on Instagram that he is committing to the University of Southern California (USC), just a few miles down the 110 Freeway from his father's stomping grounds at Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Fight on," he posted, alongside a locker room photo and the hashtag #committed.
It's the next step toward LeBron James' expressed hope of playing in the NBA with his son.
Bronny's arrival will help transform USC basketball into possibly the most-watched college basketball program in the US.
Ranked the 33rd-best player in his class by 247Sports, he was named a McDonald's All-American after averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals last season.
LeBron proud of trailblazing Bronny
Bronny's top three schools were USC, Ohio State and Oregon. Each made sense for a different reason – USC was close to home, Ohio State was close to his birthplace, and Oregon was close to Nike's headquarters, which signed James to a name, image, and likeness deal.
At the time, however, his recruitment was kept under wraps even to interested programs. Bronny's only official visit was to Ohio State, and it was unclear if he'd received an offer from Oregon.
In the end, the young star made the choice will probably have made his dad the happiest.
"I'm proud of him," LeBron said at a press conference after his Lakers beat the Warriors 127-97 to make it 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out go my family to go to college."
"It's a very, very, very, very exciting, very humbling, and great moment for our family."
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP