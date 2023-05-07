Bronny James makes historic commitment as LeBron reacts to decision!

Bronny James announced his commitment to the University of Southern California in an Instagram post. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One of the most-followed, yet secretive college basketball recruiting journeys in recent memory is over.

After months of speculation, Bronny announced Saturday on Instagram that he is committing to the University of Southern California (USC), just a few miles down the 110 Freeway from his father's stomping grounds at Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Fight on," he posted, alongside a locker room photo and the hashtag #committed.

It's the next step toward LeBron James' expressed hope of playing in the NBA with his son.



Bronny's arrival will help transform USC basketball into possibly the most-watched college basketball program in the US.

Ranked the 33rd-best player in his class by 247Sports, he was named a McDonald's All-American after averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals last season.