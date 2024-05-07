Caitlin Clark makes bold fashion statement with luxury premiere look

By Paris McGee Jr.

Indianapolis, Indiana - Caitlin Clark might have missed out on the 2024 Met Gala, but that didn't stop her from stealing the spotlight with a stylish ensemble!

Caitlin Clark (l.) may not have attended the Met Gala, but she still turned heads with her fashionable outfit at the Full Court Press premiere.  © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Indianafever

On Monday night, she graced the red carpet at the premiere of Full Court Press, the ESPN+ documentary featuring fellow WNBA rookie Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky and UCLA's KiKi Rice.

Clark wowed in a fabulous Prada outfit that echoed her historic WNBA Draft night look with the Italian luxury brand.

This time, she rocked a chic beige cropped jacket with classic shirt-like details – buttoned collar and cuffs included – paired with matching high-waisted trousers boasting oversized lines.

To top off her look, Clark sported a white jersey tank featuring Prada's iconic triangle logo and carried a matching white Prada Re-Edition 2002 shoulder bag.

For a stylish twist, she slipped into a pair of shoes from Stuart Weitzman, proving she's got an eye for mixing high fashion with practical flair!

Clark is set to dazzle fans on the court as she did on the red carpet on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Dream at 9 PM ET.

