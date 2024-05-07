Caitlin Clark makes bold fashion statement with luxury premiere look

Indianapolis, Indiana - Caitlin Clark might have missed out on the 2024 Met Gala , but that didn't stop her from stealing the spotlight with a stylish ensemble!

On Monday night, she graced the red carpet at the premiere of Full Court Press, the ESPN+ documentary featuring fellow WNBA rookie Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky and UCLA's KiKi Rice.

Clark wowed in a fabulous Prada outfit that echoed her historic WNBA Draft night look with the Italian luxury brand.

This time, she rocked a chic beige cropped jacket with classic shirt-like details – buttoned collar and cuffs included – paired with matching high-waisted trousers boasting oversized lines.

To top off her look, Clark sported a white jersey tank featuring Prada's iconic triangle logo and carried a matching white Prada Re-Edition 2002 shoulder bag.

For a stylish twist, she slipped into a pair of shoes from Stuart Weitzman, proving she's got an eye for mixing high fashion with practical flair!