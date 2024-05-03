Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut sends the internet into a frenzy: "Happy Caitlin Clark Day!"

Dallas, Texas - Basketball fans, get your popcorn ready! A big day for the WNBA has arrived, as one of the most electrifying talents in recent history, Caitlin Clark , is set to make her highly anticipated debut.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut on Friday has ignited a wave of anticipation and support across the internet with fans eager to see her take to the court. © Jeff Dean / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the former Iowa Hawkeye guard is preparing to step onto the court for her first professional game on Friday, the internet erupted in a frenzy of excitement and support for the young star.

Social media platforms were buzzing with celebratory messages and reactions from fans across the country.

"CAITLIN CLARK BACK ON THE COURT TONIGHT GOD IS GOOD," one fan tweeted in anticipation of her first pro game. This sentiment was shared by many who have been eagerly awaiting her WNBA debut.

"Happy Caitlin Clark WNBA debut day," Barstool Iowa shared.

"Caitlin Clark finally plays the sport of basketball today," another fan added, with a hilarious GIF of NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley jumping with joy.

While Clark has undoubtedly proven herself in the college basketball scene, her transition to the big league marks a significant milestone in her career.