Angel Reese breaks the internet with breathtaking Met Gala debut
New York, New York - From training camp in Chicago to the Met Gala in New York City, Angel Reese enjoyed one heck of a birthday!
The Chicago Sky rookie made a glamorous entrance at her Met Gala debut on May 6, which also happened to be her 22nd birthday!
Reese stunned in a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo gown in a captivating, mint-green hue.
With a sleek ponytail highlighting her natural glam makeup serve, her dress featured a halter top with a deep V-neck and a sheer, floor-length skirt adorned with delicate feather accents around the waist.
She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from her memorable day, including a custom birthday cake and enthusiastic support from her WNBA teammates as she prepared for fashion’s biggest night.
"I'm thrilled to be here!" she said in a viral Instagram post.
Fans couldn't contain their excitement as Reese graced the green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala's Garden of Time theme, adding a touch of fun, flirty, and fashionable flair to the star-studded event.
Angel Reese wows with elegant look at 2024 Met Gala
Angel Reese's fans took the internet by storm with their enthusiastic reactions to her Met Gala look.
"Im no longer entertaining any debates on who the star is. She's in a league of her own," one fan raved.
"Wow she is a superstar! Gorgeous Reese!" one fan wrote.
"They just going to have to accept the fact she's one of God’s favorites," another added.
"Angel Reese is living!" the NBA's official X account said.
Reese will be back on the court Tuesday against the New York Liberty at 8 PM ET in Chicago.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP