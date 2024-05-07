Angel Reese breaks the internet with breathtaking Met Gala debut

New York, New York - From training camp in Chicago to the Met Gala in New York City, Angel Reese enjoyed one heck of a birthday!

Chicago Sky hooper Angel Reese wowed everyone with her stunning Met Gala debut, which perfectly landed on her 22nd birthday! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Chicago Sky rookie made a glamorous entrance at her Met Gala debut on May 6, which also happened to be her 22nd birthday!

Reese stunned in a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo gown in a captivating, mint-green hue.

With a sleek ponytail highlighting her natural glam makeup serve, her dress featured a halter top with a deep V-neck and a sheer, floor-length skirt adorned with delicate feather accents around the waist.

She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from her memorable day, including a custom birthday cake and enthusiastic support from her WNBA teammates as she prepared for fashion’s biggest night.

"I'm thrilled to be here!" she said in a viral Instagram post.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as Reese graced the green carpet at the 2024 Met Gala's Garden of Time theme, adding a touch of fun, flirty, and fashionable flair to the star-studded event.