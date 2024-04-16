Caitlin Clark continues to make history with WNBA Draft style and record jersey sales

Brooklyn, New York - Making history is nothing new for the newest Indiana Fever player , Caitlin Clark !

Caitlin Clark, dressed in Prada, made history as the first basketball player ever to be dressed by the the Italian luxury brand at an NBA or WNBA Draft. © Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clark, who's already a legend for her record-breaking scoring in NCAA history, stole the WNBA Draft red carpet. And boy, did she make heads turn!

Dressed head-to-toe in Prada, she made history as the first basketball player ever to be decked out by the iconic Italian luxury brand at an NBA or WNBA Draft.

Her timeless ensemble? Picture this: a sleek satin button-up shacket paired with a dazzling bralette Prada top and a matching mini-skirt.

From semi-translucent pink sunglasses to a teeny-tiny top-handle bag and pointed-toe kitten heels, the former Iowa Hawkeye was dripping in Prada's signature triangle logo from head-to-toe.

With her classic yet oh-so-stylish look, Clark radiated confidence and elegance, perfectly mirroring her stellar performance on draft night, where she clinched the coveted No. 1 pick spot. Now, that's what you call a slam dunk!