Caitlin Clark continues to make history with WNBA Draft style and record jersey sales
Brooklyn, New York - Making history is nothing new for the newest Indiana Fever player, Caitlin Clark!
Clark, who's already a legend for her record-breaking scoring in NCAA history, stole the WNBA Draft red carpet. And boy, did she make heads turn!
Dressed head-to-toe in Prada, she made history as the first basketball player ever to be decked out by the iconic Italian luxury brand at an NBA or WNBA Draft.
Her timeless ensemble? Picture this: a sleek satin button-up shacket paired with a dazzling bralette Prada top and a matching mini-skirt.
From semi-translucent pink sunglasses to a teeny-tiny top-handle bag and pointed-toe kitten heels, the former Iowa Hawkeye was dripping in Prada's signature triangle logo from head-to-toe.
With her classic yet oh-so-stylish look, Clark radiated confidence and elegance, perfectly mirroring her stellar performance on draft night, where she clinched the coveted No. 1 pick spot. Now, that's what you call a slam dunk!
Caitlin Clark sparks WNBA frenzy as she joins Indiana Fever
The Caitlin Clark frenzy is just getting started!
Following her selection as the No. 1 pick in Monday night's draft, she made history by having the top-selling jersey on Fanatics of any sports draft night.
According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, she surpassed NFL's Trevor Lawrence's record from 2021 as the highest-selling draft night jersey.
Since declaring for the draft last month, Clark has been a major boost to the WNBA, driving ticket sales across the league.
After graduating from Iowa this spring, Clark will make the move to Indiana to join the Fevers this offseason.
Also wowing at the buzzy draft night was LSU hooper Angel Reese, who was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky.
Cover photo: Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP