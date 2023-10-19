Caleb Williams claps back against viral Notre Dame troll!
Los Angeles, California - USC quarterback Caleb Williams is not afraid of trolling fans!
Williams is no ordinary quarterback. His mom's a nail stylist and he's famous for using his nails as a canvas for self-expression.
Last year, he sent shockwaves through the nail art world by painting a rather explicit message, spelling out "F*** ND" on his nails for the game against Notre Dame.
Unfortunately, his nail art aged poorly when Williams threw three interceptions and was hit with six sacks in a heartbreakingly huge 48-20 loss against the Irish last weekend.
While the game was tough for Williams, the real drama unfolded post-game when a daring fan stormed the field and taunted Williams saying, "Let me see those nails now, bro."
The clip quickly made rounds on the internet, garnering millions of views.
As soon as the Notre Dame fan's taunts went viral, the college football world wasted no time in playfully ribbing Williams over the crushing loss.
Luckily for the Heisman passer, he's not fazed about the event and is more focused on finishing the season strong.
"I mean, everybody wants to be in these two [size] 12.5 shoes right here," Williams told the media. "I’m not worried about some kid running out on the field that doesn’t have anything really associated to Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself."
"Got a lot of guys over here that I’ve got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don’t worry about that stuff," he added. "Keep moving on, keep fighting. Fight on."
Williams will be back on the field with the Trojans on Saturday against the reigning Pac 12 champions Utah at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP