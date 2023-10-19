Caleb Williams claps back against viral Notre Dame troll!

A daring fan stormed the field to taunt Caleb Williams after a tough loss to Notre Dame. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Williams is no ordinary quarterback. His mom's a nail stylist and he's famous for using his nails as a canvas for self-expression.

Last year, he sent shockwaves through the nail art world by painting a rather explicit message, spelling out "F*** ND" on his nails for the game against Notre Dame.

Unfortunately, his nail art aged poorly when Williams threw three interceptions and was hit with six sacks in a heartbreakingly huge 48-20 loss against the Irish last weekend.

While the game was tough for Williams, the real drama unfolded post-game when a daring fan stormed the field and taunted Williams saying, "Let me see those nails now, bro."

The clip quickly made rounds on the internet, garnering millions of views.