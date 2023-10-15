Has Caleb Williams shattered his chances of a second Heisman Trophy?

Los Angeles, California - Will Ohio State's Archie Griffin still stand as the only college football player to ever win two Heisman Trophies following USC star Caleb Williams' disastrous showing over the weekend?

Despite being the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams' (r.) performance on Saturday against Notre Dame was a far cry from his usual brilliance. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Williams, widely regarded as one of the most promising quarterback prospects for the NFL Draft and a strong candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, experienced a shocking turn of events on Saturday night.

Despite being the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, his performance on Saturday against Notre Dame displayed a far cry from his usual brilliance.

In the Trojan's 48-20 blowout loss to the Fighting Irish, Williams threw several interceptions and was hit with six sacks.

With the Trojans' weekend loss, they find themselves in a position where winning all of their remaining games is imperative to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Williams' performance, notably his first since the Pac-12 championships against Utah and the Cotton Bowl against Tulane last season, displayed a vulnerability that has the potential to impact his standing in both the Heisman Trophy race and the NFL draft evaluation process.