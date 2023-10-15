Has Caleb Williams shattered his chances of a second Heisman Trophy?
Los Angeles, California - Will Ohio State's Archie Griffin still stand as the only college football player to ever win two Heisman Trophies following USC star Caleb Williams' disastrous showing over the weekend?
Williams, widely regarded as one of the most promising quarterback prospects for the NFL Draft and a strong candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, experienced a shocking turn of events on Saturday night.
Despite being the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, his performance on Saturday against Notre Dame displayed a far cry from his usual brilliance.
In the Trojan's 48-20 blowout loss to the Fighting Irish, Williams threw several interceptions and was hit with six sacks.
With the Trojans' weekend loss, they find themselves in a position where winning all of their remaining games is imperative to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Williams' performance, notably his first since the Pac-12 championships against Utah and the Cotton Bowl against Tulane last season, displayed a vulnerability that has the potential to impact his standing in both the Heisman Trophy race and the NFL draft evaluation process.
Is Caleb Williams still the best quarterback in college football?
In the wake of Williams' underwhelming performance against Notre Dame, there is a growing chorus of voices questioning the widely held perception of him as the best college football quarterback, drawing comparisons to NFL legends.
"Please stop comparing Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes moving forward. Thanks, Management," one fan tweeted.
"So you're telling me Kyle McCord was more efficient against this ND defense than Caleb Williams. Got it," another said.
"RIP Caleb Williams Heisman repeat Archie is still good," a Buckeye fan wrote, suggesting that Ohio State player Archie Griffin's record of being the only two-time Heisman winner ever will remain unbroken.
Williams will look to dispel the doubts against him in his next game against reigning Pac-12 champions Utah on Saturday, October 21 at 8 PM ET.
