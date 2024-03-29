Can Gabby Douglas still make US Championships after team camp snub?

Olympic champion Gabby Douglas has been excluded from the April National Team Camp roster, leaving her only way to qualify to US Nationals via US Classics.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Indianapolis, Indiana - In a surprising turn of events, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has been excluded from the April National Team Camp roster.

Douglas made headlines last month with her comeback to gymnastics after a six-year break from the sport.

While she hasn't set specific goals for her return, making this year's Olympic team would be a significant achievement.

However, USA Gymnastics' decision to exclude her from the national team roster has made her path back to international competition even more challenging.

Per USA Gymnastics, athletes attending camp met at least one of the following criteria:

  • Junior and Senior members of the current national team
  • Senior athletes who placed within the top 12 in the 2024 Winter Cup's all-around and earned the US Championships qualification score
  • Senior athletes who placed within the top 6 in the 2024 Winter Cup's all-around and earned the US Championships qualification score
  • Medalists from the 2020 Olympics

Douglas does not meet the qualifications and cannot petition onto the training camp roster, as petitions are not permitted.

Gymnasts attending the training camp will be selected for international assignments at the Jeslo and Pacific Rim competitions.

How can Gabby Douglas earn a spot on the national team?

Gabby Douglas's only option to compete at the US championships is via US Classic.
Gabby Douglas's only option to compete at the US championships is via US Classic.  © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following Douglas's exclusion from the National Team training camp, fans are curious about her path to competing at the US Championships and potentially earning a spot on the national team.

The 28-year-old's only option now is to compete at the US Classics competition, which serves as a qualifier for the US Championships.

To qualify, she will need to achieve an All-Around score of at least 51.00, or 39.00 for a three-event total or 26.40 for a two-event total.

If she qualifies for the US Championships, the 2012 Olympic All-Around champion will have the opportunity to secure a spot at the Olympic Trials by finishing in the top two or being chosen by the Athlete Selection Committee.

Get ready, fans, because this elite gymnastics season is going to be an exciting ride!

