Can Gabby Douglas still make US Championships after team camp snub?

Indianapolis, Indiana - In a surprising turn of events, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has been excluded from the April National Team Camp roster.

Olympic champion Gabby Douglas has been excluded from the April National Team Camp roster leaving her only way to qualify to US Nationals via US Classics. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Douglas made headlines last month with her comeback to gymnastics after a six-year break from the sport.

While she hasn't set specific goals for her return, making this year's Olympic team would be a significant achievement.

However, USA Gymnastics' decision to exclude her from the national team roster has made her path back to international competition even more challenging.



Per USA Gymnastics, athletes attending camp met at least one of the following criteria:

Junior and Senior members of the current national team

Senior athletes who placed within the top 12 in the 2024 Winter Cup's all-around and earned the US Championships qualification score

Senior athletes who placed within the top 6 in the 2024 Winter Cup's all-around and earned the US Championships qualification score

Medalists from the 2020 Olympics



Douglas does not meet the qualifications and cannot petition onto the training camp roster, as petitions are not permitted.

Gymnasts attending the training camp will be selected for international assignments at the Jeslo and Pacific Rim competitions.