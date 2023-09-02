Justin and Hailey Bieber spark huge US Open win for "star-struck" Belieber Coco Gauff

Justin and Hailey's Bieber's attendance at the recent US Open match inspired Coco Gauff who made an amazing comeback win thanks to couple!

By Elyse Johnson

Flushing Queens, New York - Justin and Hailey Bieber's support for tennis star Coco Gauff's match at the US Open led to a huge win for the athlete! Was it all thanks to The Biebz?

Justin and Hailey Bieber cheered on Coco Gauff, who made a comeback win at the US Open.  © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Friday's game, which became a third-round comeback victory for Gauff, was apparently thanks to the Biebers!

The 29-year-old Grammy-winner and his wifey cheered on the 19-year-old tennis star who played against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Justin rocked a funky backwards polka dot hat with a pair of pink-rimmed sunglasses, matched with a white tanktop under a leather jacked and blue jeans for the outing.

Mrs. Bieber kept it cute in matching style with a black leather jacket, white tank dress, and gold earrings.

The spouses' attendance seems to have inspired Gauff, who, after scoring a 3-6 6-3 6-0 win against Mertens, gave the Biebers a shoutout!

"I definitely saw who was there. I thought, 'I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.' I didn’t lose a game after I saw that," she told ESPN.

She added that she was "star-struck" with Justin, noting, "Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool."

"Never Say Never was one of my favorite songs as a kid. And 'Baby Oh Baby,' I could go through all his songs," she said after the game.

It seems being a Belieber has its perks!

