Conor McGregor beatdown sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital

A promotional skit involving MMA champion Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot went wrong. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Irishman took to the court during a timeout during game four of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets for a pre-planned promotional spot.



McGregor was roundly booed by the Heat crowd as he promoted his product and was then approached by the team's mascot, Burnie, in a costume and boxing gloves.

The fighter then punched the mascot to the ground, with staff acting out efforts to bring him back to consciousness and then dragging him off court.

But it seems like it wasn't all just for show. The person inside the costume was later taken to a local emergency room and released the same evening after receiving pain medication, according to The Athletic and the Miami Herald. He is reportedly now doing well.

The product McGregor has been promoting is a pain relief spray, which clearly didn't help at the time.