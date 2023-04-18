Damar Hamlin's doctors reveal his future in football after cardiac arrest
Orchard Park, New York - After a miraculous recovery, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to resume all football activities.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed on Tuesday that the 25-year-old was working out at their facility after receiving clearance from three doctors.
In January, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsing on the field in the first quarter of the Week 17 encounter.
He received CPR and automated external defibrillation on the field, with his heart successfully restarted.
Hamlin has subsequently made a remarkable recovery, and after saying on a visit to the White House to meet President Biden that he planned to play football again, he has now been permitted to do so.
Damar Hamlin attends practice with the Buffalo Bills
"They're all in agreement [the specialists]. It's not two to one or anything like that; they're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever, so he's fully cleared," Beane said at his pre-draft press conference.
"He's here, and he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return. Damar is preparing to play."
On Tuesday, the Bills also shared a sweet photo of Hamlin doing his trademark heart sign on the field.
Cover photo: Timothy T Ludwig / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP