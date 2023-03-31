Joe Biden hails Damar Hamlin as Bills star continues campaign with White House visit

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden hailed Damar Hamlin's courage as the Buffalo Bills safety visited the White House as part of a campaign to make access to defibrillators more widespread.

US President Joe Biden hailed Damar Hamlin's courage as the Buffalo Bills safety visited the White House. © SAUL LOEB, ETHAN MILLER / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Hamlin was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, with his collapse leading to the cancellation of the NFL game.



The 2021 NFL Draft pick has since campaigned to make automated external defibrillators (AEDs) – as well as training in using them – available to all schools in the US.

Hamlin also met with Senate's Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday to promote legislation on accessing AEDs, and he followed that meeting with a trip to the White House.

Alongside a picture of him with Hamlin, Biden wrote on Twitter late Thursday: "Damar Hamlin's courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people."

"And what's more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today."