Damar Hamlin gets special tattoo to commemorate NFL cardiac arrest
Miami, Florida - After suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills game last year, Damar Hamlin chose to commemorate the incident with a special heart-shaped tattoo.
Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, held at Paycor Stadium in Ohio in January 2023.
After having been revived by medical personnel at the stadium, he was quickly transported to hospital. Hamlin had suffered a major cardiac arrest, and stayed in intensive care and the hospital for over a week.
Now, a year after the event, he has chosen to commemorate it with a new heart-shaped tattoo on the back of his neck.
Damar Hamlin commemorates cardiac arrest with heart tattoo
The heart-shaped commemoration was revealed by Hamlin's Miami-based tattooist Alexander Brenes, otherwise known as @chinkalifttattoos, who made a post captioned, "1 year later still locked inn" to his Instagram.
His tattoo is positioned on the back of the neck and is made up of two hands that make the shape of a heart. Between the hands is a heart monitoring line, which shows a heart beat.
Damar Hamlin has also commemorated a year since his cardiac arrest with a post on his own Instagram showing key moments and messages from a year ago. One such message was from former quarterback Robert Lee Griffin II.
"Damar Hamlin showed us that even in our growingly divided world we are still capable of uniting in prayer regardless of race, religion or creed."
The athlete's miraculous ordeal stopped the sports world in its tracks, and he triumphantly returned to playing football with the Bills in August.
Cover photo: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network