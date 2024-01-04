Damar Hamlin gets special tattoo to commemorate NFL cardiac arrest

Miami, Florida - After suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills game last year, Damar Hamlin chose to commemorate the incident with a special heart-shaped tattoo .

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills game last year. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, held at Paycor Stadium in Ohio in January 2023.

After having been revived by medical personnel at the stadium, he was quickly transported to hospital. Hamlin had suffered a major cardiac arrest, and stayed in intensive care and the hospital for over a week.

Now, a year after the event, he has chosen to commemorate it with a new heart-shaped tattoo on the back of his neck.