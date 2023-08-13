Damar Hamlin makes big return to NFL play after cardiac arrest

Orchard Park, New York - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to NFL competition in a pre-season game on Saturday, seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest after being hit during a game.

Damar Hamlin during his official comeback to the NFL, a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on Saturday. © Collage: BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 25-year-old defensive back took part in his first on-field game action since being carted off the field in an ambulance in January, playing in the first quarter at home against Indianapolis.

Hamlin saw action on 24 snaps and recorded three tackles and was smiling after the game as he reflected on his return to action.

"That was fun, it was super fun, it was a great experience. Just another milestone... just getting back to myself as far as in the football space and in the NFL. So, just chopping this tree down as much as I can one by one," he said.

It was the completion of a comeback from an incident that took place last January 2 at Cincinnati when Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and seconds later collapsed on the field. Emergency medical workers restored his heartbeat on the field and he was taken to a nearby hospital, the game halted and never completed. His injury stopped the sports world in its tracks.

Hamlin eventually recovered and was diagnosed as having been struck in the chest between heartbeats in a rare incident that stopped his heart.

He said he had not had any hesitation about stepping back on to the field.

"When you step in between the lines, you're putting yourself at risk by hesitation. So, I made the choice that I wanted to play. It wasn't nobody else's choice but mine," he said.

"Making that choice, I know what comes with it. So, when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and pants on, there ain't no hesitation.

"I'm out there, I'm just not thinking twice. I'm just playing my game and playing how I was taught to play since I was in my little brother's age," he added.