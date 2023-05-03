Decorated Olympian Tori Bowie tragically passes away
Clermont, Florida - The sports world lost a beloved Olympian after Tori Bowie passed away, her management company confirmed on Wednesday morning.
"We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. "We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."
Bowie was 32 years old.
The Mississippi native rose to track and field fame after transitioning from long jump to sprints.
The three-time Olympic medalist became the world's fastest woman in the 100-meter dash in 2017.
In the same year, Bowie anchored Team USA's 4x100 meter relay team clinching her second gold medal of the world championships.
At the 2016 Summer Rio Olympics, Bowie won a silver in the 100-meter dash and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash, and anchored Team USA in the 4x100 meter gold medal-winning relay.
The cause of Bowie's death remains unclear.
Sports world pay tribute to Olympian Tori Bowie
The sports world immediately reacted to Bowie's untimely death on social media.
"I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers," fellow US Olympic star Noah Lyles tweeted.
"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace," Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said.
"Gone [too] Soon... Rest In Peace," US Olympian Carmelita Jeter posted.
"USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," the United States Track and Field federation wrote.
Bowie remains the only American woman to win an Olympic or world 100-meter title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011. The last competition Bowie competed in took place in June 2022.
Cover photo: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP