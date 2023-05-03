Decorated Olympian Tori Bowie tragically passes away

Clermont, Florida - The sports world lost a beloved Olympian after Tori Bowie passed away, her management company confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Tori Bowie has passed away at the age of 32, according to her management company. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

"We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. "We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie was 32 years old.

The Mississippi native rose to track and field fame after transitioning from long jump to sprints.

The three-time Olympic medalist became the world's fastest woman in the 100-meter dash in 2017.

In the same year, Bowie anchored Team USA's 4x100 meter relay team clinching her second gold medal of the world championships.

At the 2016 Summer Rio Olympics, Bowie won a silver in the 100-meter dash and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash, and anchored Team USA in the 4x100 meter gold medal-winning relay.

The cause of Bowie's death remains unclear.