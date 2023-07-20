Deion Sanders and son Shedeur spark NIL debate with luxury whip

Boulder, Colorado - This season, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes in style!

Deion Sanders (l.) and his son, Shedeur, are going viral on social media with a video in their luxurious Mercedes-Maybach, which retails for a whopping $200,000. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / deionsanders

In college football, there seems to be a trend taking over for players who hold the touted quarterback position: riding flashy wheels!

Following after former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, last month Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord made huge headlines after flashing his new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 whip.

Now, another big-shot passer is making headlines for expensive wheels.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, has a new whip to drive around campus this season.

Nothing short of extravagant, Shedeur took to social media to boast his Mercedes-Maybach, which retails for a whopping $200,000.

The talented quarterback and his father and coach Deion went viral in a video where the two had some fun as they enjoyed a cruise in Shedeur's new whip.