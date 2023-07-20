Deion Sanders and son Shedeur spark NIL debate with luxury whip
Boulder, Colorado - This season, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders will lead the Colorado Buffaloes in style!
In college football, there seems to be a trend taking over for players who hold the touted quarterback position: riding flashy wheels!
Following after former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, last month Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord made huge headlines after flashing his new 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 whip.
Now, another big-shot passer is making headlines for expensive wheels.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, has a new whip to drive around campus this season.
Nothing short of extravagant, Shedeur took to social media to boast his Mercedes-Maybach, which retails for a whopping $200,000.
The talented quarterback and his father and coach Deion went viral in a video where the two had some fun as they enjoyed a cruise in Shedeur's new whip.
College football fans react to Shedeur Sanders' Mercedes-Maybach
While it may seem abnormal for a college student to buy such a luxurious car, thanks to the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness, Shedeur is able to profit off of his likeness and has accumulated a NIL valuation of $1.4 million per On3.
And Sanders' latest big-boy purchase has fans talking!
"Different type of happiness right there. I look forward to having moments like this with my future son," one fan commented on Instagram.
"Listening to his song, in his whip wearing his brand!," another fan wrote.
"NIL, while deeply flawed, is cool," a fan tweeted.
"NOTHING against the individual or the kids but something tells me this is DEF NOT what NIL was intended for...," someone else said.
This fall, Shedeur Sanders will lead the Buffalo football team in the season opener on September 2 against TCU at noon ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / deionsanders