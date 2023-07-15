College football preseason: The top quarterbacks to watch out for

Houston, Texas - With just a month to go to the 2023-24 college football tip-offs, it's time to take a look at the contenders for top quarterback and what makes the tick.

Drake Maye (l.) will return to the college football field this season and fans can expect more exciting plays from the young touted passer. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With the top stars like Bryce Young (Alabama), CJ Stroud (Ohio State), and Anthony Richardson (Florida) off to the NFL, a new generation of passers has the chance to shine.

This upcoming season, college football fans will see the return of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC along with other notable names, such as Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers, and Sam Hartmann.

This will be an important year for many of the top college quarterbacks, with most being eligible for the NFL Draft.

Fall practice will be here in a blink of an eye, so here are the names of the top quarterbacks to watch out for ahead of Week Zero of college football.