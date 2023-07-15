College football preseason: The top quarterbacks to watch out for
Houston, Texas - With just a month to go to the 2023-24 college football tip-offs, it's time to take a look at the contenders for top quarterback and what makes the tick.
With the top stars like Bryce Young (Alabama), CJ Stroud (Ohio State), and Anthony Richardson (Florida) off to the NFL, a new generation of passers has the chance to shine.
This upcoming season, college football fans will see the return of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC along with other notable names, such as Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers, and Sam Hartmann.
This will be an important year for many of the top college quarterbacks, with most being eligible for the NFL Draft.
Fall practice will be here in a blink of an eye, so here are the names of the top quarterbacks to watch out for ahead of Week Zero of college football.
The 2023-24 preseason top college football quarterbacks
Caleb Williams, USC
- School year: Junior
- Last season stats: 4,537 yards passing, 42 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 382 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
Drake Maye, UNC
- School Year: Sophomore
- Last season stats: 4,321 yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 698 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns
- School Year: Fifth-year senior
- Last season stats: 4,167 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 92 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns
Bo Nix, Oregon
- School Year: Fifth-year senior
- Last season stats: 3,593 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 510 yards rushing, 14 rushing touchdowns.
Jordan Travis, Florida State
- School Year: Redshirt senior
- Last season stats: 3,124 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 417 yards rushing, 7 rushing touchdowns.
Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- School Year: Redshirt senior
- Last season stats: 3,071 yards passing, 38 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 276 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns.
Cam Rising, Utah Utes
- School year: Redshirt senior
- Last season stats: 3,034 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 465 yards rushing, 6 rushing touchdowns.
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- School year: Junior
- Last season stats: 2,719 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 306 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns.
The 2023-2024 college football season will kick off on August 26.
Cover photo: EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP